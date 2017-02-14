Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Body idenfitied in South Park townhome standoff
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

An hours-long standoff at a South Park townhome ended early Tuesday with a house fire and, later, the discovery of a body inside the home, officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead man as Daniel Wang, 37.

The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday when Wang's wife went to the South Park police station and told authorities that her husband was making threats toward her and any officers who might respond to their Patrick Place home, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

SWAT officers responded and began negotiating with Wang, the TV station reported. The incident ended just before 3 a.m. when Wang set fire to the home.

Police and fire crews entered the home, extinguished the fire and found Wang dead, according to WPXI. Police said they found weapons in the home, and a back window had been shot out.

“He fired a couple shots out the back window, but they weren't at anybody,” South Park police Chief Dennis McDonough told WPXI. “He wasn't aiming at anybody, just wanted to, I guess, get our attention. And he did.”

The station reported that Wang lived in the home with his wife and 20-month-old child, neither of whom was injured.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

