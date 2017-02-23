Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Stanley Cup makes visit to Pittsburgh as part of NHL's centennial anniversary
Jack Fordyce | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Jessica and Michael Panella of Hopewell pose their 3-week-old baby girl, Liana with the Stanely Cup during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena Tour outside the rink at PPG Place Thursday, Feb. 24.
The NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square
Fans get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup and a take a few photos during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square.
Ryan and Melissa Bartins with their children Julia and Jacob have a family photo taken in a mocked-up home-team locker room during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square.
Vintage hockey goalie mitts on display inside the museum truck during the NHL Centennial Tour Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square
Vintage hockey goalie equipment on display inside the museum truck during the NHL Centennial Tour Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square
Vintage hockey sticks on display inside the museum truck during the NHL Centennial Tour Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square.
Fans line up at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square to get a glimpse and a few photos of the Stanley Cup during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour.
Fans line up at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square to get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup and a take a few photos during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23
Vintage hockey skates on display inside the museum truck during the NHL Centennial Tour Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square.
Fans get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup and a take a few photos during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23 at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square.
Fans line up at the PPG Place outdoor rink near Market Square to get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup and a take a few photos during the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena tour, Thursday, Feb. 23

As part of the NHL's 100-year anniversary celebration, the league has put together an event called the Centennial Fan Arena, a traveling exhibit that pulled into Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The 53-foot tractor-trailer-turned-museum made its Pittsburgh debut, drawing thousands of hockey fans to the PPG Place outdoor skating rink near Market Square. The traveling museum will visit each of the 31 NHL markets — including newly added Las Vegas — throughout 2017.

Penguins fans on Thursday got their first chance to see the Stanley Cup engraved with the names of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team, ride a virtual Zamboni and experience 100 years of hockey history inside the 1,000-square-foot mobile museum. Along with interactive displays, there were interior showcases adorned with vintage hockey equipment, historic photographs and original video content.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena, including the museum truck, will be on display Friday and Saturday near Stage AE on the North Shore. The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers face off in a Stadium Series game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field.

The centennial exhibit will be open to the public from 3 to 8 p.m. both days. Admission is free.

Jack Fordyce is a Tribune-Review digital producer. Reach him at jfordyce@tribweb.com.

