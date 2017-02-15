Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest man following SWAT call in Lincoln-Lemington
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A report of gunshots early Wednesday led to a SWAT call in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, according to police.

Pittsburgh police responded just before 1 a.m. to an apartment on Everton Street for a report of shots fired, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said. Police said a woman reported that she had been arguing with her son's father when he fired a shot at her in the hallway of the apartment building.

The shot missed, Schaffer said, and the man followed her downstairs and continued threatening her and pointing the gun at her. The woman was able to gather her children, leave the apartment and call police.

Officers attempted to get the man to come out several times to no avail, Schaffer said. SWAT officers arrived and the man left the apartment and was taken into custody.

The man's name has not been released.

Schaffer said officers found a spent shell casing in the hallway and a hole in the hallway ceiling. Police are continuing to investigate.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

