Allegheny

Pittsburgh police find suspected burglar hiding on roof
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

An open attic window led police to a burglar hiding on the roof of a home in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood, police said.

Police responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Riverview Avenue for a possible burglary, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

Officers found lights on in the basement, along with the rear basement door open, Schaffer said. Police saw movement in the basement but could not make contact with anyone inside. When police made entry, they found wet footprints and cutting tools next to cut copper pipes, Schaffer said.

Police found the home empty but noted an open window in the attic, Schaffer said. They found Michael Guerriero, 38, of Butler, on the roof.

Guerriero was charged with burglary, flight and weapons violations.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

