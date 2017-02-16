Pittsburgh International Airport expands free WiFi for travelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport will expand its free WiFi Internet services for travelers, the airport announced Thursday, at a cost of nearly $200,000.

The expansion, in partnership with local tech startup Duolingo, will add 77 WiFi access points in the Airside Terminal, according to an airport news release.

The WiFi can be accessed in both the Landside and Airside Terminals, through all four concourses and in the Centre Core food courts, the release said.

To connect, when users open a browser, they are automatically directed to Duolingo.com/jobs, where they click to accept the terms, the release said. There are no passwords, fees or subscriptions required.

“This is something travelers have demanded, and we have responded,” Allegheny Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said.

The service will cost the airport $197,000 in one-time installation fees, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The airport pays $33,000 a year for the bandwidth — an amount that will not increase as a result of the expanded WiFi service, Kerlik said.

DuoLingo, a free language-learning website and app started by two Carnegie Mellon University scientists, pays the airport about $3,000 a month in exchange for advertising on the WiFi sign-in page, Kerlik said.

“Just as importantly, we want to build partnerships with technology-driven companies in Pittsburgh that are emblematic of the large tech presence here,” Kerlik said.