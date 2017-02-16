Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Penn Hills man gets up to 40 years in prison for killing woman who rebuffed his advances
Megan Guza | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Submitted
Charles McKinney, 41, of Penn Hills has been charged with homicide in a fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Homewood.

Updated 33 minutes ago

When Jacob Talton looks at the faces of his three grandchildren, he sees their mother — and he has to turn away.

“I don't want them to see me crying,” he said Thursday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos, more than a dozen family and friends, and the man who fatally shot his daughter just over a year ago.

Janese Jackson-Talton rebuffed the advances her acquaintance, Charles McKinney, made in a Homewood bar in the early-morning hours of Jan. 22, 2016. Later, when Jackson-Talton walked outside with her friends, McKinney, then 41, of Penn Hills, shot her in the chest.

McKinney took off when police arrived and led them on a chase through multiple municipalities before crashing into parked cars in Wilkinsburg.

“I have voicemails that I constantly listen to because that's the only way I'll hear her voice again,” her father said.

McKinney pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, firearms violations, resisting arrest, fleeing and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in exchange for his plea.

McKinney said the shooting was an accident — that he and Jackson-Talton, who was 29 and of Penn Hills, were friends, and he never meant to hurt her. Police, however, said in an affidavit that after she rebuffed McKinney, a security guard at the bar heard McKinney say he would “merk” her — slang for murder.

McKinney expressed remorse and apologized to his family and Jackson's.

“It was a horrible death and a tragic accident,” said McKinney, who kept his head lowered for most of the proceedings. “I was irresponsible and want to take responsibility for what I did.”

Jackson-Talton's brother, state Rep. Edward Gainey, said the shooting was neither an accident nor a tragedy.

“What happened that night ... was a decision,” Gainey said. “The tragedy is what comes after it.”

He described his sister's twins, “who will never see their mother again,” and her son, “who doesn't have enough memories to know how great she was.”

“To try to fill that void from what is gone from their life, it's difficult to do,” said Jacob Talton, who has taken on raising the children. His daughter wanted to be a criminologist, he said.

“Janese was my baby. She was my baby; she was my heart,” he said. “I live in perpetual hurt, perpetual pain.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.