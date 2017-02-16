Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburghers take part in 'Day Without Immigrants' march

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Brandeli Rojas, of Beechview wraps herself in the American flag while participating in the National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ march on Broadway Avenue in Beechview, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The march was held to denounce President Trump’s recent crackdown on immigration.
Protesters march on Broadway Avenue in Beechview for the National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ march, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The march was held to denounce President Trump’s recent crackdown on immigration.
Juliana Muller, 31, of Center Township, holds a protest signs while participating in the National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ march on Broadway Avenue in Beechview, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The march was held to denounce President Trump’s recent crackdown on immigration.
Daedalus Brockner, 12, of Beechview shields himself from the wind with a protest sign while participating in the National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ march on Broadway Avenue in Beechview, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The march was held to denounce President Trump’s recent crackdown on immigration.
Kestrel Middleton, 4 of Beechview, (left) and Liliana Pittway, 3, of Beechview hold protest signs while participating in the National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ march on Broadway Avenue in Beechview, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The march was held to denounce President Trump’s recent crackdown on immigration.

Participants in the “Day Without Immigrants” march took to the streets in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood on Thursday to denounce President Donald Trump's recent crackdown on immigration.

Marchers walked on Broadway Avenue, some carrying signs, others wrapped in an American flag. The Pittsburgh march was one of many taking place nationwide.

