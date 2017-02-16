Homewood man convicted of sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County jury on Thursday convicted a Homewood man of raping and repeatedly sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's preteen daughter.

Edward Damian Stewart, 38, was arrested in May after a ChildLine report led investigators to interview a 14-year-old girl who had lived with Stewart while her mom dated him between 2011 and 2015.

The victim said the sexual abuse started when she was “about 11 or 12” and happened several times over a three-year period, according to a criminal complaint. She said Stewart forced her to have sex while her mom worked nights at UPMC Mercy hospital.

Stewart warned the victim “that if she told anyone he would kill her and anyone else she told,” according to the complaint. He also told her “that he liked her and when she grows up he would ‘be with her.'”

Jurors convicted Stewart on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced May 9 by Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com.