Allegheny

PWSA to shut off water flowing to leaking water main

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Workers from PWSA work to repair a 12-inch Water Main on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania in Manchester, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Updated 58 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Monday plans to shut off water flowing through a section of a water main that is leaking 10,000 gallons per minute so crews can work to fix it.

The authority announced the plan Friday. It said the shutoff is not expected to cause any disruption of water service.

PWSA on Thursday found a break in a 60-inch, 4-mile long pipe connecting the Aspinwall water works to the Lanpher Reservoir, which is in Shaler.

The authority had been searching for the leak since Wednesday because water levels in the Lanpher and Highland Park No. 2 reservoirs began dropping significantly.

Lanpher has a 133-million-gallon capacity and provides water to about 45,000 North Side residents.

