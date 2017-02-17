Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

A huge section of Pittsburgh was 24 hours from losing water service
Bob Bauder | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Water from a ruptured Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority water main bubbles into a pit on Parker Street in Etna. A crew from Butler-based Frank J. Zottola Construction has been trying to find the break in a line feeding the North Side.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Lanpher Reservoir in Etna, shown, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Updated 18 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority narrowly averted a disaster after a large water main burst Wednesday and began draining a reservoir that supplies water to the North Side, city officials said Friday.

Water feeding the Lanpher Reservoir, a 133 million gallon pool in Shaler, was gushing from the rupture at a rate of 10,000 gallons per minute. The Lanpher water level was dropping by one inch every 90 minutes, according to PWSA.

It left PWSA about 24 hours to make repairs before roughly 45,000 North Side residents lost water pressure, Mayor Bill Peduto said.

“It was serious because you're losing 10,000 gallons per minute,” Peduto said. “There were two things that had to happen: No. 1 we had to locate the leak, and No. 2 we had to create additional pumping in order to be able to get the reservoir back on track.”

The water authority repaired a pump and valve assembly at the Aspinwall waterworks in the nick of time, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

He said the city, as a precaution, brought in 45,000 gallons of drinking water in tanks to supply residents and an additional 17,000 gallons of water in case of fire. The water is being stored near the Waterworks Mall near Aspinwall in case it's needed.

Pittsburgh also notified Pittsburgh Public Schools and Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side about the potential of losing water service.

“Fortunately everything worked out,” Hissrich said. “They were able to start that pump and maintain the level in the reservoirs.”

But PWSA is still faced with repairing a major leak in a 60-inch pipe that runs four miles from Aspinwall to Lanpher Reservoir.

PWSA officials suspect the leak is somewhere along Parker Street in Etna near its intersection with Washington Street, but has yet to determine the exact location.

PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said most of the water is draining into a large sewer line underneath Parker Street into Pine Creek and the Allegheny River. Parker remains closed to through traffic indefinitely, according to Etna police.

A crew from Butler-based Frank J. Zottola Construction searching for the leak Friday dug a large pit in the street and water appeared to be bubbling up from the bottom and draining. Workers also uncovered the nearby concrete sewer pipe. The sound of rushing water was audible from a hole in the top of the pipe.

T.J. Johnson, Zottola's project manager, said he called off work until Monday over concerns that uncovering the leak would cause additional damage.

“We can't expose any more of the pipe because the line is still live,” he said. “They're losing 10,000 gallons a minute. If you expose that there would be no way to control that water.”

PWSA on Monday plans to shut off water flowing through the line so crews can work to repair it. The authority, which can supply Lanpher and the North Side from a reservoir in Highland Park, said the shutoff is not expected to cause disruption of water service.

Pickering said the authority would have to make special arrangements to pump water to residents in the vicinity of the Waterworks Mall.

Peduto said the work could take months. The same line ruptured in 2014 and it took three months to repair, Pickering said, adding that PWSA wouldn't be able to estimate a timeframe for this repair until it locates the leak.

“Being able to replace it isn't something you can just do over the course of a couple weeks,” the mayor said. “It's going to take probably a couple months.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.