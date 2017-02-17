Allegheny County hires new facilities management director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management has a new director, the county announced Friday.

James Reardon, who had been one of two deputy directors in the department, is now director.

Reardon replaced Douglas Nolfi, who was in the position for just more than a year and was interim director for about six months before that.

Nolfi left the county for a job as vice president of operations for Dura-Bond Pipe at its McKeesport plant, according to his LinkedIn page.

Reardon was hired by the county as an electrician in 1980 and was promoted to electrical supervisor before moving into administration, according to the county.

The Facilities Management Department is responsible for maintenance and heating/cooling of county buildings, park facilities, building renovations and custodial services, according to a county website.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.