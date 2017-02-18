Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Temperature hits record high in Pittsburgh
Jamie Martines | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Saturday's temperature of 68 degrees broke Pittsburgh's record high for Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record of 66 degrees was set in 2011.

Unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday were about 28 degrees higher than normal for February, according to AccuWeather.

It's not likely any records will be broken the rest of the weekend. Sunday's forecast for Pittsburgh includes morning clouds with possible showers to the south, with temperatures warming up to about 64 degrees when the sun comes out in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Latrobe on Saturday fell 3 to 4 degrees short of the record high of 67 degrees, set in 1938, the National Weather Service reported.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.

