Allegheny

Parade time: Pittsburgh starts the St. Patrick's Day celebration early

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kevin and Coleen Conboy of Whitehall wave to the crowd on the Boulevard of the Allies during Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 12, 2016. This year marked the 53rd time Kevin Conboy participated in the parade.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Rich O'Malley, 71, of Castle Shannon, walks down the Boulevard of the Allies as St. Patrick during Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 12, 2016. The parade is the second largest of its kind in the U.S.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Beauty shows off her St. Patrick's Day clothes with Joey Pellegrino, 6, of Penn Hills on the Boulevard of the Allies during Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 12, 2016. The parade is the second largest of its kind in the U.S.

Pittsburgh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 and follow the same course through Downtown as previous years, the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Parade Committee announced Monday.

Billing itself as the “second-largest St. Patrick's Parade” in the nation with an estimated 23,000 participants, this year' parade will feature 200 marching units, including 18 marching bands, and floats representing Irish heritage.

The 2017 grand marshal will be Jan Griffith along with Miss Smiling Irish Eyes 2017, who will be crowed March 9.

The parade will begin near the Grant Street Transportation Center at the corner of 11th and Grant streets; it will proceed along Grant Street where marchers will turn right at the corner of Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies.

The parade will end at Stanwix Street and marchers will disburse through Commonwealth Place.

For a family-friendly “parade fest,” parents and children can visit Market Square in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers said.

Weekend at Blarneys, an acoustic duo, will perform on stage at Market Square.

Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance and the Pittsburgh Ceili Club (pronounced kay-lee) will perform Irish dances, the committee said.

Buskers will play music in the square and face painting will be available for children.

