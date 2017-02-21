Workers pinpoint source of huge PWSA water line leak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Contractors on Monday uncovered a leak that was draining 10,000 gallons per minute from a 60-inch line in Etna that feeds Pittsburgh's largest water reservoir, a city official told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Pittsburgh Operations Chief Guy Costa said water was leaking from a pipe seam and draining into a nearby creek and storm sewer that empties into the Allegheny River.

He said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is now working to repair the pipe.

The authority last week discovered water draining from the 133-million-gallon Lanpher Reservoir in Shaler.

Workers from Butler-based Frank Zottola Construction could not pinpoint problem until PWSA shut off water to the faulty pipe on Monday.

The pipe runs about four miles from PWSA's water works facility in Aspinwall to the reservoir serving about 45,000 North Side residents. The leak along Etna's Parker Street did not cause a disruption in water service.

Parker Street, where workers have excavated a portion of the road to try to access the leak, remains closed to traffic.