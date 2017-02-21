Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carrick man pleads guilty in crash that killed Pitt professor
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
David Witherspoon

A man who caused a chain-reaction crash that killed a University of Pittsburgh professor riding her bicycle in Oakland in October 2015 pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

David Witherspoon, 50, likely never hit the brakes before his Saturn careened into a car stopped at a traffic light at Forbes Avenue and Bellefield Street on Oct. 23, 2015. The car he struck was pushed into Susan Hicks, who was on her bike, also stopped at the light.

Hicks, a Pitt professor and adviser from Morningside, was pinned between two vehicles and taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she died about 30 minutes later.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police they saw Witherspoon's green Saturn slam into the Toyota behind Hicks, 34.

One witness told police she saw Witherspoon's Saturn speeding on Forbes as he approached the intersection. Another said Witherspoon did not brake, according to the complaint.

Investigators wrote that there were no marks on the road indicating Witherspoon tried to avoid the crash.

Paramedics reported a strong odor of marijuana on Witherspoon. A urine test showed synthetic marijuana in his system, according to the complaint. Police said they found a marijuana blunt cigar on the floor of Witherspoon's car and a package of synthetic marijuana marked “Wonderland” in the center console.

Witherspoon, of Carrick, pleaded guilty to one count each of accidents involving death while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three summary citations.

Common Pleas Judge David Cashman scheduled sentencing for May 18.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

