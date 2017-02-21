East Allegheny man charged in North Side bank robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An East Allegheny man was a successful bank robber for all of 10 minutes Tuesday morning, according to police.

Pittsburgh police responded at 9:04 a.m. to the WesBanco on Middle Street on the North Side for a reported bank robbery, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

The man — later identified as Joseph Virtue, 28 — told the teller he needed money and said he had a gun, though no firearm was displayed, Schaffer said. Virtue took off with an undetermined amount of money.

Moments later, two sergeants noticed a man matching the robber's description on Suismon Street, Schaffer said. Another officer saw him near the intersection of Suismon and Retail Way.

A third sergeant spotted Virtue walking toward his patrol car on Suismon and took him into custody at 9:14 a.m.

Virtue was charged with robbery and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.