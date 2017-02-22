Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitcairn man accused of punching police officer in the face
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Pitcairn man punched a police officer in the face Tuesday evening when the officer attempted to break up a fight between two neighbors, according to police.

Luis Cruz-Nieves, 51, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on Center Avenue, court records show.

Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that police initially responded to a home on the street for a report of a dispute. Farally said Cruz-Nieves was arguing with Dave Richardson over an alleged $50 debt.

Richardson told the TV station he called police to de-escalate the situation.

“I didn't know what was going to happen out here,” he said.

According to the complaint, the officer who tried to break up the right told Cruz-Nieves multiple times to settle down, but he became confrontational and assumed a fighting stance when the officer tried to arrest him.

Farally told WPXI that instead of using a Taser, the officer hit Cruz-Nieves in his calf with a baton, and Cruz-Nieves punched him as the officer wrestled him to the ground.

“I don't give a (expletive) if he's a cop. If someone hits me, I'm going to hit him back,” Cruz-Nieves said as he was being taken to jail, according to the complaint.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.