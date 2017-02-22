Pitcairn man accused of punching police officer in the face

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pitcairn man punched a police officer in the face Tuesday evening when the officer attempted to break up a fight between two neighbors, according to police.

Luis Cruz-Nieves, 51, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on Center Avenue, court records show.

Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that police initially responded to a home on the street for a report of a dispute. Farally said Cruz-Nieves was arguing with Dave Richardson over an alleged $50 debt.

Richardson told the TV station he called police to de-escalate the situation.

“I didn't know what was going to happen out here,” he said.

According to the complaint, the officer who tried to break up the right told Cruz-Nieves multiple times to settle down, but he became confrontational and assumed a fighting stance when the officer tried to arrest him.

Farally told WPXI that instead of using a Taser, the officer hit Cruz-Nieves in his calf with a baton, and Cruz-Nieves punched him as the officer wrestled him to the ground.

“I don't give a (expletive) if he's a cop. If someone hits me, I'm going to hit him back,” Cruz-Nieves said as he was being taken to jail, according to the complaint.