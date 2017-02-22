Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh orders Lamar to remove yellow Sprint sign on Mt. Washington
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
The Bayer sign is covered with a banner on June 1, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh's Zoning Board of Adjustment has ruled that a landmark sign atop Mt. Washington violates city zoning regulations, and the city wants the owner to remove it immediately.

The Department of Permits Licenses and inspections served Lamar Advertising with a notice of violation last year after the company pasted a black-and-gold vinyl advertisement for Sprint on what had been, for years, an electronic billboard for Bayer Co.

PLI accused Lamar of erecting the sign without a permit.

Lamar, the nation's largest outdoor advertiser, appealed PLI's decision to the zoning board, which denied the appeal on Feb. 16.

The board ruled that Lamar not only lacked a permit, but also violated several zoning regulations that included exceeding size limitations with the new sign and replacing an electronic billboard with a vinyl sign.

Mayor Bill Peduto ordered Lamar to remove the 32-by-225-foot sign.

“It's beyond time for Lamar and Sprint to step up and do the right thing, remove this illegal sign, and come back to the table to propose a permanent reuse of the historic Mt. Washington sign,” the mayor said in a statement. “They must remove what has become an embarrassing eyesore.”

Lamar could not immediately be reached for comment.

