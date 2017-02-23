Baldwin man to serve no additional prison time for T station beating after Chesney concert
A Baldwin Borough man will serve no additional prison time despite pleading guilty Thursday to a federal hate crime for beating a man in a Pittsburgh T station after a Kenny Chesney concert.
Ryan Kyle, 22, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Downtown, to three years in prison. The term will run concurrently with a three- to six-year state sentence he is serving in connection with the same incident.
The victim, Kevin Lockett, who is black, told police that he heard Kyle and his four friends, all of whom are white, say racial slurs aboard the T before a drunken argument and assault took place.
Surveillance video from the May 30, 2015, incident shows Kyle beating Lockett, then 53, in the face and pushing him off the platform and onto the tracks at the Downtown station.
