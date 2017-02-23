Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh startup Argo to be based in Strip District
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
Ford Motor Company
Ford is investing $1 billion during the next five years in Argo AI. Pictured are: Peter Rander, Argo AI COO; Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO; Bryan Salesky, Argo AI CEO; and Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Product Development, and chief technical officer. Salesky and Rander are alumni of Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center and former leaders on the self-driving car teams of Google and Uber, respectively.

Argo AI, a Pittsburgh startup company that landed a $1 billion investment from Ford to develop self-driving cars, will base its headquarters in the Strip District, company CEO Bryan Salesky told the Tribune-Review on Thursday.

“We see the Strip District as a mini Silicon Valley,” Salesky said. “In my mind, that is the future of the tech hub in Pittsburgh.”

The Strip District is already home to Uber and its self-driving car pilot, as well as Apple and Germany technology giant Robert Bosch, LLC, and close to the robotics hub in Lawrenceville where Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotic Engineering Center, Carnegie Robots, RE2 and others are located.

Salesky said the Strip provides Argo the necessary space — a mix of office and industrial — and its location will give Argo employees a convenient commute. Argo will operate a garage to work on cars at its headquarters. Salasky said John Bares, a former head of NREC and Carnegie Robotics who stood up Uber's self-driving project in Pittsburgh, likely picked the Strip District for those same reasons.

Salesky declined to say exactly where in the Strip the company will move. He said the building is currently occupied, and Argo wanted to give the current tenants an opportunity to move out before the company announces it is moving in.

Argo expects to be in their headquarters by the end of March or the beginning of April.

Ford announced on Feb. 10 that it will invest $1 billion in Argo to partner with the company on developing self-driving cars. Ford has pledged to have autonomous vehicles on the road by 2021.

Ford will build the cars. Argo will build the virtual driver system — sensors, software, cameras, artificial intelligence and computer power, essentially the brain — to drive them.

Argo had formed only months earlier but boasted Salesky, a former leader on Google's self-driving project, and Pete Rander, a former leader on Uber's effort.

Ford's announcement on Feb. 10 led to wild speculation of where Argo would base its headquarters. Nearly every business park or tech center was a possibility.

Salesky said Argo was committed to locating its headquarters in Pittsburgh. Argo will also maintain offices in Southeast Michigan near Ford's headquarters and in California's Bay Area. Argo hopes to have 200 employees spread across the three locations by the end of the year.

