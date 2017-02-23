Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh, developer call truce over East Liberty apartment complex
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Tree stumps remain in the area surrounding Penn Plaza in East Liberty, shown, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Cutting the trees down without the city's permission cost developer, Pennley Park South Inc. $42,000 in fines.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's administration and a Downtown developer who have battled over an East Liberty apartment complex called a truce Thursday.

The sides agreed to negotiate without public comment after failing to resolve their differences over the Penn Plaza apartments.

Pittsburgh had sought an injunction stopping Pennley Park South, the owner of Penn Plaza, from further work inside the remaining high-rise building along Penn Avenue. Attorneys for Pittsburgh and Penn Plaza appeared Thursday morning in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

The sides agreed to try to come to an out-of-court settlement upon the recommendation of Judge John T. McVay Jr., who also asked them to refrain from talking publicly about the situation. McVay scheduled a status conference for March 3.

Neither side would comment afterward.

“We're going to respect the court's request for no further comment,” said Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park.

The company, a subsidiary of Downtown-based LG Realty Advisors founded by Lawrence Gumberg, plans a $150 million mixed development that includes a Whole Foods grocery store, offices and about 400 apartments.

Pittsburgh claimed the company had started demolition work inside the remaining building at Penn Plaza, placing about 20 residents at risk. Pennley Park last year demolished the other apartment building on site and has paid to relocate nearly 200 residents.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com.

