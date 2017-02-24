Starting in March, you can use any door to exit an Allegheny County Port Authority bus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County bus riders will be able to exit from any door starting March 1 — a request riders and drivers have made repeatedly since major fare changes took effect Jan. 1

Among other changes, the authority started requiring riders to enter in the front of the bus and exit in the rear, with exceptions for those with disabilities and seniors, said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority spokesman.

Prior to Jan. 1, riders inbound got on the bus in the front, where they paid, and exited the rear when they reached their destinations. Riders going outbound could enter any door but had to exit in the front so they could pay when they reached their destination, Brandolph said.

“We think the all-door exit policy will lead to less confusion about where riders can exit and to even better on-time performance, so this is a positive change for everyone involved,” Brandolph said.

The authority received few complaints about the fare changes in January and February, Brandolph said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.