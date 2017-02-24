Wabash Tunnel in Pittsburgh no longer has rush hour HOV restrictions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers can continue to use the Wabash Tunnel during rush hour, no matter how many passengers they are carrying, according to a Port Authority of Allegheny County news release.

The Federal Transit Administration in 2013 started allowing the authority to lift the tunnel's high-occupancy vehicle restrictions to ease traffic congestion during construction, the release said.

The FTA is now allowing the authority to lift the HOV +2 restriction permanently.

The Wabash Tunnel, which opened as a commuter tunnel in 2004, is used as a shortcut from Route 51 to the South Side and Downtown.

Its hours of operation and direction are:

• Open to inbound traffic 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Open to outbound traffic 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Open to outbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.