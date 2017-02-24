Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Feeling the heat: Pittsburgh breaks 111-year-old temperature record
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A purple crocus emerges from the front yard on Hobart Street in Squirrel Hill, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Friday's high temperature broke a 111 year-old record.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
John-Paul Runyan, 28, of Lawrenceville, takes a break on the side of Sardis Road, in Murrysville, as he takes advantage of record breaking warm weather, to ride his bike to Indiana, on Friday, Feb.24, 2017. The ride, which should take about five hours, will finish with a meal with his family, at their restaurant the Coventry Inn.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
John-Paul Runyan, 28, of Lawrenceville, takes a break on the side of Sardis Road, in Murrysville, as he takes advantage of record breaking warm weather, to ride his bike to Indiana, on Friday, Feb.24, 2017. The ride, which should take about five hours, will finish with a meal with his family, at their restaurant the Coventry Inn.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Pittsburgh broke a 111-year-old record Friday with one of its hottest days in February since the turn of the 20th century.

By 2 p.m., the temperature recorded outside Pittsburgh International Airport had reached 75 degrees and continued to climb, said Tim Axford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

The previous record-high for the day was 70 degrees on Feb. 24, 1906, Axford said. The hottest day ever on record during February was 77 degrees in 1900.

Thursday night's low was 55 degrees — higher than the average daily high for this time of year.

Strong southerly winds combined with a lack of snow cover and cloudless sky contributed to the temporary heat wave, which will subside overnight as a cold front moves into Western Pennsylvania, Axford said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to upper-50s shortly after midnight and bottom out Sunday morning in the mid-20s.

Light precipitation could even turn into snow late Saturday.

“We could see some snow showers locally Saturday night,” said Axford, “but we're not expecting much.”

By Sunday afternoon, the temperature will hover around 40 degrees, which Axford said is “near normal” for late February.

