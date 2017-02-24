2 arrested in robbery and assault of taxi driver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police on Friday arrested two 20-year-old men in connection to Tuesday's beating and robbery of a Somali taxi driver.

Despite fears expressed by the local Somali Bantu community that the attack was a hate crime , police maintained they have no evidence that the incident was “motivated by the driver's nationality.”

King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both from Beltzhoover, requested the Z-Trip private sedan ride “with the intent of robbing the driver,” Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said. They face charges of attempted homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

Neither is charged with Pennsylvania's version of a hate crime, called ethnic intimidation.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found about 5 a.m. Tuesday face-down and unresponsive on Climax Street, according to Pittsburgh police Assistant Chief Lavonnie Bickerstaff. Police found his vehicle the next day a few blocks away.

He remains in “grave condition” at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, police said.

The Violent Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.