Allegheny

Man dies after shooting in Brighton Heights
Megan Guza | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:48 a.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Shootings early Sunday morning on Pittsburgh's North Side left one man dead and two others injured, according to police.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired on Brighton Road, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler. Once on scene, they were advised the victim had been dropped off at Allegheny General Hospital.

Investigators believe that three men arrived at a bar on Brighton but were denied entry, as it was after last call, Toler said. They went back to their vehicle and the backseat passenger got out to talk with a someone he knew.

Toler said eight shots were heard and the 24-year-old man got back in the car, suffering from at least three gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

He was driven to AGH where he was later pronounced dead.

At about 3 a.m., police responded to Liverpool Street in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood for another report of shots fired, Toler said.

While officers were on their way, a 46-year-old man walked into the Zone 1 station with a gunshot wound two his foot, Toler said. Shortly after, a 24-year-old man walked in to AGH with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victims -- a father and son -- were both listed in stable condition, Toler said. Police found 25 shell casings in the street.

Toler said the two shootings are likely not connected. Police are continuing to investigate.

