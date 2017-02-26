Police looking for two other men in cab driver's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police on Sunday continued to look for two men involved in the fatal beating of a cab driver in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood last week.

Z-Trip driver Ramadhan Mohamed, of the North Side, responded to a fare on Climax Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday where he was beaten and robbed, according to police. He was found later that morning and died at UPMC Presbyterian Friday evening.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office listed Mohamed's cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20 and from Beltzhoover, were arrested Friday afternoon. Police have issued warrants for Christen Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19.

According to the criminal complaint, the four men and another unnamed witness were at Edwards' home on Curtain Street when the four named men decided they wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver. Because it was late and the pizza shop was closed, they opted for a cab driver.

The witness told police Russell used a cell phone app to request the Z-Trip cab, and Mohamed arrived a short time later, according to the complaint.

When the cab arrived, Glenn, Russell, Edwards and Moore left for five to seven minutes and returned, with Russell bragging about beating Mohamed, according to the complaint. They left again to move Mohamed's cab and “make sure the victim was dead.”

All four men are charged with robbery, attempted homicide and conspiracy. Charges have not been upgraded since Mohamed's death Friday.

None are charged with Pennsylvania's version of a hate crime, called ethnic intimidation.

But the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh released a statement late Friday by Mohamed's family: “We urge the police to keep the pressure on until all of the facts are in. We need to know what really happened that night that left our brother beaten to death. We must not rule out the possibility of a hate crime until a full investigation is completed.”

The Islamic Center statement expressed mourning over Mohamed's death.

“He was just 31 years old and leaves behind his wife, Khadija Mohamed, with a baby on the way, and a 2-year-old son. Ramadhan was kind and easygoing. Dedicated to his faith and to service, he volunteered every weekend teaching youth.”