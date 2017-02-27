Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Two men arrested in Ohio in attack of Pittsburgh cab driver who died

WPXI | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Christen Glenn, 18.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Daniel Russell, 19.
King Edwards, 20, Beltzhooer, DOB: 1/30/97
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Hosea Moore, 20, Beltzhoover.

Updated less than a minute ago

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with an attack on a cab driver in Pittsburgh who later died were arrested Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio.

Youngstown police arrested Christen Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19, after a traffic stop. Police said both men are additional suspects in the robbery and assault. Glenn and Russell were expected to face extradition hearings later this week.

Police arrested King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20-year-olds from Beltzhoover, on Friday. They're charged with attempted criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy for robbery of Z Trip driver Ramadhan Mohamed.

The following statement was released by the victim's family:

“Tonight we mourn the passing of our brother, Ramadhan Mohamed. He was killed after being violently beaten earlier this week in Beltzhoover. He was just 31 years old and leaves behind his wife, Khadija Mohamed, with a baby on the way, and a two year old son. Ramadhan was kind and easy going. Dedicated to his faith and to service, he volunteered every weekend teaching youth.

“We urge the police to keep the pressure on until all of the facts are in. We need to know what really happened that night that left our brother beaten to death. We must not rule out the possibility of a hate crime until a full investigation is completed.”

Mohamed was found beaten about 5 a.m. Feb. 21 n the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

According to a criminal complaint, the four suspects and another person were at Edwards' home on Curtain Street when they decided to rob a pizza delivery person but realized the pizza shop was closed. So they called for a Z Trip cab.

Police said Edwards and Moore called the cab with the intent of robbing the driver.

They told Mohamed to pick them up on Climax Street. According to the complaint, they beat him up, leaving him and the car there. The men later returned to move Mohamed's body to a yard and his car three blocks away.

Police said when they came home, Russell was “bragging about how bad he beat the victim.” The men later returned to the scene to “make sure the victim was dead,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, when they returned to the scene they kicked his “face and neck” trying to “kill him.”

Betty Cruz, the director of Change Agency, said the victim is a member of Pittsburgh's Somali Bantu and Muslim communities. Cruz and others are calling on police to investigate whether the beating was a hate crime. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is “there is no evidence that robbery or beating of the driver were motivated by the driver's nationality.”

On Saturday, the president of the Pittsburgh Transportation Group put out the following statement: “We applaud the prompt action and arrests by the Pittsburgh Police and look forward to justice being done to the individuals responsible for this terrible crime.”

Z Trip is collecting donations for Mohamed's family and putting black ribbons on all of its cars.

