Allegheny

Accountant's sentence delayed in $8M charter school fraud

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
Dave Conti | Tribune-Review
Neal Prence, an accountant from Koppel, Beaver County, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy in diversion of about $800,000 in Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School funds for its founder and CEO, Nick Trombetta.

Sentencing has been delayed for an accountant who pleaded guilty to helping the founder and former CEO of Pennsylvania's largest online charter school avoid federal income taxes on more than $8 million that man siphoned from the school.

Neal Prence pleaded guilty to one count of tax conspiracy in September. Monday's sentencing before a federal judge in Pittsburgh has been postponed until April 27.

Federal prosecutors contend Prence conspired with Nicholas Trombetta, 61, who pleaded guilty to the fraud in August involving The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Trombetta is scheduled for sentencing April 7 for using the school's money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including buying a Florida condominium, homes for his girlfriend and mother and a jet airplane, while socking most of the money away for retirement.

