Allegheny County committee to consider vaping ban Wednesday
Updated 5 minutes ago
The Allegheny County Council's Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss legislation that would prohibit vaping in the county's indoor public places and workplaces.
The committee, made up of nine council members, could send the legislation to the full council for consideration or let it die in committee.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Room 1 at the Allegheny County Courthouse, 436 Grant St., Pittsburgh. The meeting will be open to the public, but there will be no time allotted to accept public comments.
More than 30 people spoke about the controversial legislation during a public hearing earlier this month, and 17 more submitted written comments.
The proposal would prohibit vaping and e-cigarettes everywhere cigarette smoking is not allowed, including indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.