Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh councilwoman wants free water filters for homes with young children
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 21 minutes ago

Pittsburgh residents with children ages 6 and younger would receive free water filters through a city-sponsored fundraising effort that Councilwoman Deb Gross outlined Tuesday.

Gross of Highland Park, who serves on the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority board of directors, estimated it would cost less than $1 million to provide countertop filters to about 25,000 families with children in that age group.

PWSA last year reported that lead levels in drinking water exceeded a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency limit of 15 parts per billion. Testing at year's end indicated lead levels had decreased but still exceeded the threshold.

Gross said PWSA is conducting testing to locate homes in the city that have lead water lines and is planning ways to replace them, but “that's going to take years.”

“What we can do now is provide water filters,” Gross said. “I'm saying today that's what we should do. I don't have the money as I stand here today. I will call on community leaders and other levels of government to put some money together.”

Mayor Bill Peduto supports the effort, according to Kevin Acklin, his chief of staff.

Dr. Ned Ketyer, a Scott pediatrician, said children are most susceptible to lead exposure. He said it can cause brain damage and cognitive problems, including learning disabilities, hearing impairments, decreased academic achievement and antisocial behaviors.

“All the effects of lead exposure have lifelong consequences for children when they become adults,” he said. “There is no safe level of exposure to lead.”

State Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, said he is cosponsoring legislation that would require schools in the state to test yearly for lead in drinking water and publish the findings.

The Butler Area School District in January closed Summit Elementary because of lead and E. coli contamination in well water. Three district administrators have resigned over the growing scandal and allegations of a cover-up.

Regina B. Holley, president of the Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors, said each school in the district has at least one water fountain that filters out lead. She said she would like to have every fountain equipped with a filter but was unsure how much that would cost.

“It is something I am definitely going to ask the business manager,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.