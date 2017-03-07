Local spelling bee champions prep for finals

The spelling bee buzz: What teachers and school champions have to say

Advice from a football and baseball player: “I just kept the same competitive spirit.”

— Alex Buzbee, 12, sixth grade, Hempfield Area's Harrold Middle School spelling bee champ

What a former runner-up learned: “Just the fact that there's always a second chance for anything.”

— Cecilia Henderson, 12, sixth grade, Hempfield Area's Wendover Middle School spelling bee champ

On the best part of being in the spelling bee: “Just being able to say that I was able to do this and meet all these people with similar interests.”

— Abigail Smagala, 14, eighth grade, three-time local champion at Deer Lakes Middle School

On her favorite word and an important preparation strategy: “Discipline. I just like the way it's spelled.”

— Sofia Watt, 9, fourth grade, Deer Lakes' East Union Intermediate Center spelling bee champ

On bringing classroom material to life: “I think that it has them thinking of parts of speech in a different way.”

— Amanda Forrester, teacher and spelling bee coordinator, Hempfield Area's Wendover Middle School