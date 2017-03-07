Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Local spelling bee champions prep for finals
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Spelling bee champion from Norwin's Hillcrest Intermediate School 6th-grader Callie Meyer practices with her father Stephen Meyer, the 1988 6th grade spelling bee champion from Hempfield's Harrold Middle School, in their North Huntingdon home on Thursday March 02, 2017 for the Western Pennsylvania spelling bee finals next weekend.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Spelling bee champion from Norwin's Hillcrest Intermediate School 6th-grader Callie Meyer thinks while practicing with her father Stephen Meyer, the 1988 6th grade spelling bee champion from Hempfield's Harrold Middle School, in their North Huntingdon home on Thursday March 02, 2017 for the Western Pennsylvania spelling bee finals next weekend.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Spelling bee champion from Norwin's Hillcrest Intermediate School 6th-grader Callie Meyer fidgets with her hair while practicing with her father Stephen Meyer, the 1988 6th grade spelling bee champion from Hempfield's Harrold Middle School, in their North Huntingdon home on Thursday March 02, 2017 for the Western Pennsylvania spelling bee finals next weekend.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
While marking off words, spelling bee champion from Norwin's Hillcrest Intermediate School 6th-grader Callie Meyer practices with her father Stephen Meyer, the 1988 6th grade spelling bee champion from Hempfield's Harrold Middle School, in their North Huntingdon home on Thursday March 02, 2017 for the Western Pennsylvania spelling bee finals next weekend.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
William Smitley, 12, of Mt. Pleasant Township, spells a word while preparing for the Western PA spelling bee finals with his mother Missy at their home on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Smitley, who is a 6th grade student at Mt. Pleasant's Ramsay Elementary School will be the only student from Mt. Pleasant competing in the finals on March 11th at Robert Morris University.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
Missy Smitley of Mt. Pleasant Township helps her son William Smitley, 12, prepare for the Western PA spelling bee finals, while their dog Freya watches, at their home on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Smitley, who is a 6th grade student at Mt. Pleasant's Ramsay Elementary School will be the only student from Mt. Pleasant competing in the finals on March 11th at Robert Morris University.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
Missy Smitley of Mt. Pleasant Township helps her son William Smitley, 12, prepare for the Western PA spelling bee finals, while their dog Freya watches, at their home on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Smitley, who is a 6th grade student at Mt. Pleasant's Ramsay Elementary School will be the only student from Mt. Pleasant competing in the finals on March 11th at Robert Morris University.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
Missy Smitley of Mt. Pleasant Township holds a word list while helping her son William Smitley, 12, prepare for the Western PA spelling bee finals on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Smitley, who is a 6th grade student at Mt. Pleasant's Ramsay Elementary School will be the only student from Mt. Pleasant competing in the finals on March 11th at Robert Morris University.

Updated 9 minutes ago

TribLIVE.com Breaking News Alert...
Related Content
Story is no longer online
This story is no longer available.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.