Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh airport CEO to make pitch for federal funds
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis will testify before Congress on Wednesday, making a pitch for increased federal funding for infrastructure needs at medium-sized airports like Pittsburgh International, the authority announced.

The hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Aviation is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

“I'll be discussing the infrastructure needs and funding challenges facing medium-size airports, particularly former hubs in the heartland like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Memphis,” Cassotis said in a prepared statement. “We all are dealing with aging infrastructure, deferred capital projects and federal funding limitations.”

Officials from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the Port of Seattle's aviation division, Greater Asheville (N.C.) Regional Airport Authority and the County of Ventura, Calif., also are scheduled to testify.

The hearing will be livestreamed here. .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.