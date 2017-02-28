Pittsburgh airport CEO to make pitch for federal funds
Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis will testify before Congress on Wednesday, making a pitch for increased federal funding for infrastructure needs at medium-sized airports like Pittsburgh International, the authority announced.
The hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Aviation is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
“I'll be discussing the infrastructure needs and funding challenges facing medium-size airports, particularly former hubs in the heartland like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Memphis,” Cassotis said in a prepared statement. “We all are dealing with aging infrastructure, deferred capital projects and federal funding limitations.”
Officials from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the Port of Seattle's aviation division, Greater Asheville (N.C.) Regional Airport Authority and the County of Ventura, Calif., also are scheduled to testify.
The hearing will be livestreamed here. .
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.