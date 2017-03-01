Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Flood and thunderstorm warnings issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland counties

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for southwest Pennsylvania and neighboring areas for Wednesday morning.

There is a flash flood watch in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday through the evening for Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties until 8 p.m.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Allegheny, western Westmoreland counties this morning until 9 a.m.

The NWS reports an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms and damaging wind. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

A cold front is expected to move into the area tonight and will end these threats, but wind gusts in excess of 40 mph may require a wind advisory.

And snow is expected on Thursday night and early Friday.

More: http://www.weather.gov/pbz/

