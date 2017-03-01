Charges against two men upgraded to homicide in death of cab driver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charges against two men accused of beating a cab driver to death in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood last week have been upgraded to include homicide charges, court records show.

New charges filed Tuesday against Hosea Moore and King Edwards, both 20 and of Beltzhoover, include homicide and two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Two other men – Christen Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19 – continue to await extradition after they were arrested in Youngstown last week. Their charges have not been upgraded and include attempted homicide and robbery.

Ramadhan Mohamed, a zTrip driver, responded to a fare on Climax Street about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. The four men beat and robbed Mohamed, 31, of the North Side. He was found later that morning and died at UPMC Presbyterian Friday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, the men and another unnamed witness were at Edwards' home on Curtain Street when the four named men decided they wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver. Because it was late and the pizza shop was closed, they opted for a cab driver.

The witness told police Russell used a cellphone app to request the zTrip cab, and Mohamed arrived a short time later, according to the complaint.

When the cab arrived, Glenn, Russell, Edwards and Moore left for five to seven minutes and returned, with Russell bragging about beating Mohamed, according to the complaint. They left again to move Mohamed's cab and “make sure the victim was dead.”

Preliminary hearings for Moore and Edwards are scheduled for March 9. Both remain in the Allegheny County Jail unable to post $250,000 bail.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.