Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County Council sets vote on proposed vaping ban
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Sales associate Carly Cappelli exhales vapor as she smokes her e-cigarette on Friday, June 20, 2014, in the Steel City Vapors store in Castle Shannon.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Allegheny County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a controversial indoor vaping ban.

The council's Health and Human Services Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the full council with a neutral recommendation after motions to table it and to send it to council with a positive recommendation tied 4-4.

Committee members Ed Kress, Cindy Kirk, Sue Means and Tom Baker — all Republicans — voted in favor of tabling it and against sending it to full council with a positive recommendation.

Committee members Jim Ellenbogen, Paul Klein, John Palmiere and Bob Macey — all Democrats — voted the opposite way on both motions.

Committee member Nicholas Futules, D-Oakmont, was absent.

The proposal would prohibit vaping and e-cigarettes everywhere cigarette smoking is not allowed, including indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.

View the proposed legislation.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.