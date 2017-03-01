Allegheny County Council sets vote on proposed vaping ban
Updated 22 minutes ago
Allegheny County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a controversial indoor vaping ban.
The council's Health and Human Services Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the full council with a neutral recommendation after motions to table it and to send it to council with a positive recommendation tied 4-4.
Committee members Ed Kress, Cindy Kirk, Sue Means and Tom Baker — all Republicans — voted in favor of tabling it and against sending it to full council with a positive recommendation.
Committee members Jim Ellenbogen, Paul Klein, John Palmiere and Bob Macey — all Democrats — voted the opposite way on both motions.
Committee member Nicholas Futules, D-Oakmont, was absent.
The proposal would prohibit vaping and e-cigarettes everywhere cigarette smoking is not allowed, including indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.
View the proposed legislation.
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.