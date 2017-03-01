Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Yelp acquires Pittsburgh startup Nowait for $40M
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:57 a.m.

Yelp, best known for its restaurant rating app, bought the Pittsburgh restaurant waitlist startup Nowait for $40 million, Yelp announced Wednesday.

The acquisition builds on an $8 million investment the San Francisco-based Yelp made in Nowait in August that allowed diners using Yelp's app to see restaurant wait times and add their name to the waitlist through the Yelp app.

“We've had a successful partnership and we're excited to align fully with Yelp to drive even faster adoption. Together we'll have the leading waitlist system in the restaurant industry paired with the largest engaged consumer base,” Ware Sykes, Nowait's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

About 4,000 restaurants in the United States and Canada use Nowait.

About 24 million mobile devices used the Yelp app during the final quarter of 2016, the company reported.

“Nowait has quickly become an important feature for Yelp users and a valuable addition to our overall restaurant offerings. With this acquisition, we'll make even bigger strides in the restaurant industry by allowing Yelp users to more quickly move from search and discovery to transacting at a local business,” Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp co-founder and CEO, said.

Nowait had 60 employees as of August. The Oakland-based company was founded in 2010 by Robb Myer, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate.

It was named “Startup of the Year” in Pittsburgh in 2014.

