Former teacher sentenced to three years probation for possession of child porn

A former Brashear High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography, according to the district attorney's office.

Adam Deutsch, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in front of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi. As part of the plea, prosecutors withdrew two additional charges.

Deutsch, of Hampton, was charged in September after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted local authorities that three images of child pornography were uploaded to Skype.

The math teacher admitted to police that someone sent him the three pornographic images — of infants less than a year old — and he saved them to a flash drive and eventually sent them to someone else, according to the criminal complaint.

Deutsch told police he had 50 to 60 images and 20 to 30 videos of child pornography on his flash drive and laptop, with children ranging in age from infant to 13 or 14 years old, authorities said.

According to the complaint, Deutsch said he has never touched a child but has told people that he has touched children.

Deutsch was sentenced to three years of probation, during which he cannot have internet access, according to the district attorney's office. He must also register under Megan's Law for 15 years and cannot work with children.