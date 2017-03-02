Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Solar panel installation continues to rise

Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The number of solar panels installed in 2016 nearly doubled from the year before, with 22 states adding over 100 megawatts in solar power, according to preliminary data from Boston-based GTM Research and the trade group Solar Energy Industries Association.

Solar jobs increased nearly a quarter nationally last year, with over 260,000 total jobs in the industry as of November, a report released last month by the Solar Foundation showed. Pennsylvania had a 23 percent one-year rise, climbing to 3,061 solar jobs in 2016.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said Pennsylvania produces less than 1 percent of the state's net electricity generation. However, the Washington, D.C., group noted the number of installations is increasing.

“Solar (energy) is the choice of most customers generating power into the Pennsylvania electric grid,” EIA reported in a state profile on renewable energies.

Installing a 6-kilowatt solar panel system would cost from $12,400 to $16,600, according to EnergySage, an online solar comparison-shopping marketplace. A 10kW installation would cost $20,600 to $27,700. These figures are based on costs after a 30 percent break through the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit.

Joe Morinville, owner of Energy Independent Solutions in Pittsburgh's Ridgemont neighborhood, said he owns a 15kW solar panel system. He said the system powers his entire home's electricity needs.

The average household in Pennsylvania consumes about 1,200 watts — or 1.2kW — of energy per day, according to EIA. Inside Energy estimated Pennsylvania's average monthly electricity bill in 2016 amounted to $112.70.

