Allegheny

Point Park invites Wendy Bell, and controversy, to social media conference
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Former WTAE news anchor Wendy Bell is shown at her home in Point Breeze, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Bell will be starting an online subscription news service called Positively Wendy Bell near the end of summer.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Former WTAE news anchor Wendy Bell is shown at her home in Point Breeze, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Bell will be starting an online subscription news service called Positively Wendy Bell near the end of summer.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Some alumni and students are denouncing Point Park University's selection of former WTAE-TV anchor Wendy Bell as the keynote speaker for a social media workshop, but the Center for Media Innovation's director says learning to contend with controversial voices online is a critical lesson.

Bell is scheduled to speak March 16 at Point Park's annual social media conference dubbed #Burgh3.0. The university posted an announcement about her appearance Wednesday, and dissenters quickly sounded off on the center's Facebook page.

“As a Point Park University journalism and mass communications alum, I agree with the comments in regards to her being a very poor choice for this event,” wrote Aria Charles, who received a master's degree from the university. “I am very disappointed to see that she was chosen.”

Reached by the Tribune-Review, Charles, 38, of Mt. Washington, said she can't get past what she perceived as stereotyping by Bell in controversial Facebook posts a year ago that led to WTAE's decision to fire her.

“Point Park can do better, a lot better,” she said. “Journalism is under fire right now, and we should be talking about ethics and facts and the role of the media.”

Andrew Conte, director of the Center for Media Innovation, said he contacted Bell about a month ago and invited her to participate.

“I felt like a sufficient amount of time has passed and people are ready to have this conversation,” he said. “I am surprised people are still as worked up about this as they are. It just shows the power of social media.”

WTAE fired Bell for an online comment she posted following the March 9, 2016, shooting deaths of five adults and an unborn child in a backyard barbecue ambush in Wilkinsburg.

Bell speculated in that post about the race and family background of the shooters and contrasted that profile with her recent encounter with a black busboy.

The company fired her March 30 amid outcry from people who labeled the post insensitive. She also had many supporters rally behind her on social media. Bell is suing the TV station.

She is in the process of launching her own subscription-based website, “Positively Wendy Bell,” that, she says, will focus on uplifting news stories.

Conte pointed out that Bell's experience with a social media controversy made her an appealing potential guest. She has more than 90,000 followers on Facebook.

“We wanted to have her here because she is super articulate on social media,” he said. “Everyone has an opinion about Wendy Bell, but I think it is going to be great for her to have an opportunity to express herself.”

Bell has agreed to take questions during the event, Conte said.

Olivia Ciotoli, a 2014 photojournalism graduate, was unmoved.

“She was literally removed from her job for using social media inappropriately,” Ciotoli said. “It seems a little absurd that she is being brought in to lecture communications students about social media when she herself does not know how to use it without receiving severe negative backlash. I think it brings a bad name to the university where I learned so much about professionalism in journalism.”

Ciotoli, 25, of Sharpsburg, said she is considering attending.

“If I do, I will make sure my voice and dissent is heard,” she said.

In Bell's controversial post, which was later edited, then deleted from a Facebook fan page, Bell wrote: “You needn't be a criminal profiler to draw a mental sketch of the killers who broke so many hearts two weeks ago Wednesday. ... They are young black men, likely teens or in their early 20s. They have multiple siblings from multiple fathers and their mothers work multiple jobs.”

In the same post, she said she was given “hope” by a hardworking black busboy at a South Side Works restaurant who “moved like a dancer with a satisfied smile on his face. ... He's going to make it.”

The post, the company's delayed reaction and Bell's subsequent firing drew widespread public criticism on social media.

“Wendy Bell is a key example of what it means to act unprofessionally in the world of media and communication,” said Point Park student Samey Jay, 24. “She is not an example of how to succeed in the world of media.”

Point Park held a similar event last year just after Bell's firing.

Conte, a former Trib investigative reporter, said he welcomes the discussion.

“That's the whole idea of academia — it's a place for free flow of ideas,” he said. “This should be a great venue for a healthy discussion about social media.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

