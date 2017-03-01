Pittsburgh International exec endorses higher ticket fees for facility upgrades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The head of Pittsburgh International Airport wants to be able to charge passengers higher ticket fees to help pay for infrastructure improvements, she told a congressional committee Wednesday.

A bipartisan bill introduced Wednesday in the House of Representatives would lift the $4.50-per-ticket cap on the Passenger Facility Charge, or PFC, that airports add to plane tickets to help fund facility improvements.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis did not say how much Pittsburgh International might raise the fee if given the opportunity.

“That would be in consultation with our airlines depending on any proposed legislation,” airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

National airport organizations have suggested the passenger fees cap be raised to $8.50 per ticket.

“As many people would fly out of Pittsburgh in the future, if not more, if we had a better airport,” Cassotis said during the hearing held by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “That would be possible because of a locally imposed PFC.”

Pittsburgh International would use the money to help fund its many capital needs, including a de-icing pad that needs a $13 million upgrade, escalators and moving walkways that need $16 million in improvements and 25-year-old snow-removal equipment that needs to be replaced, Cassotis said.

Cassotis also said she would like to see more approved uses for PFC funds, with input from the airlines.

That criteria was addressed in the bill, said Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Medium-sized airports such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Memphis are getting “hammered” in the current federal funding process, Cassotis said.

“Because we don't meet capacity requirements, our airports don't get funded and we end up paying to maintain old, underutilized space,” Cassotis said. “We've got 75 gates, and 25 of them, on any given day, are sitting idle.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.