Allegheny

Liberty Tunnel to close overnight in March

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
The Liberty Tunnel, shown here in August 2014, will close overnight, one direction each week, during March.

The Liberty Tunnel will close overnight this month, one direction each week, while PennDOT crews perform inspections.

Closures last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and begin Sunday, according to PennDOT.

Outbound closures are scheduled for March 5-9 and March 26-30. Inbound closures are set for March 12-16 and March 19-22.

Outbound closures won't occur until two hours after major events at PPG Paints Arena, according to PennDOT.

The outbound detour will be posted as follows:

• Turn right onto PJ McArdle Roadway;

• Continue onto Merrimac Street;

• Turn right onto Woodruff Street;

• Follow to Route 5 119 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard);

• Turn left onto Route 5 119 and follow back to Route 19 (West Liberty Avenue).

Motorists also can use the Fort Pitt Tunnel or West End Circle to Route 51.

The inbound detour will be posted as follows:

• Take Route 51 north (Saw Mill Run Boulevard);

• Take the ramp toward I-376 west/Route 19 south (Carnegie/Airport/West End);

• Turn left to Route 19 south (Banksville Road);

• Turn left to I-376 east (Parkway West);

• Follow Parkway West east through the Fort Pitt Tunnel;

• Turn right onto I-376 east (Parkway East);

• Take the Parkway East to Grant Street (Exit 71A);

• From Grant Street, make a right onto Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885);

• Take Boulevard of the Allies east to Liberty Bridge and Tunnel.

