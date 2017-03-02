Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Scaife trustees say punitive damages would run counter to legal precedent
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Attorneys for the trustees of a fund that Trib Total Media's late publisher Dick Scaife used to support his media holdings argued in court Thursday that allowing Scaife's children to seek punitive damages against the trustees “flies in the face” of decades of Allegheny County legal precedent.

But attorneys for Scaife's children, Jennie Scaife of Palm Beach, Fla., and David Scaife of Shadyside, contend that the Allegheny County Orphans' Court Division is within its authority to award such damages in cases where trustees violated their fiduciary responsibilities.

The trustees involved are attorney H. Yale Gutnick, former Trib Total Media chairman; Scaife relative James M. Walton; and PNC Bank.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Durkin did not rule on the matter Thursday.

The trust fund in question was created in 1935 by Dick Scaife's mother, Sarah Mellon Scaife, for her son. Trustees authorized more than $400 million in payments from the fund over the years, much of it to subsidize and expand Trib Total Media. A separate trust created by Scaife's mother provides Jennie and David Scaife each with about $1 million a month.

In a case that began more than two years ago, attorneys for Scaife's children have argued that the trustees erred by not preventing the publisher from spending all of the money in the trust before his death in 2014. The children would have inherited any money left in the trust.

In related legal action, a state Superior Court panel this week upheld a lower court's ruling that would require Trib Total Media to disclose more than two decades' worth of financial records in the case. Attorneys for Trib Total Media have 30 days to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court, which can decide whether or not it will consider the case.

