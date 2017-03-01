Ex-gymnastics coach convicted of sexually assaulting girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A jury on Wednesday found a former gymnastics coach in Allegheny and Butler counties guilty of sexually assaulting three girls, including a teenager he used to coach.

Keith Callen, 45, of Clinton Township, Butler County was convicted of charges including aggravated indecent assault on someone under 16 and on someone under 13; sexual assault by a sports official; unlawful contact with a minor; corruption of minors; and endangering the welfare of children.

An attorney for Callen could not be reached for comment.

Police charged Callen in April after a girl he had coached privately reported being sexually abused repeatedly from age 13 or 14 to 17.

Before the sexual abuse intensified, Callen had told the victim that if he were her age, he would “ask her out,” a criminal complaint said. Callen also reportedly gave the victim inappropriate gifts, including a silver ring for Christmas that read, “Forever love.”

Two more girls came forward with allegations that Callen abused them in the early 2000s, when they were 6 or 7 years old, prompting police to file additional charges against Callen in July.

While jurors were deliberating, Callen was spotted in the courtroom hallway holding the hand of a 16-year-old gymnastics student, whom officials did not further identify.

Allegheny County Judge Donna Jo McDaniel ruled that Callen's behavior “was a violation of a previous no-contact order” and revoked his bond, District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said.

Callen was taken to Allegheny County Jail, where he will remain until his May 9 sentencing.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.