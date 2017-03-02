Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Powerful winds cause damage across area, knock out power to thousands

WPXI | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
WPXI
Powerful winds brought down a tree onto a van in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

A wind advisory was cancelled for most of the area, but winds will gust to 30 mph, according to WPXI-TV meteorologist Valerie Smock.

The wind caused power outages in the area. Duquesne Light reported 5,000 customers were without power. More than 6,000 Allegheny Power customers were in the dark Thursday morning.

A Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh was in effect until Thursday afternoon. As a result, the Mon Parking Wharf was closed on Thursday.

Powerful winds early Thursday brought down a tree onto a van in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. The van was destroyed. There were no reports of injuries.

A tree fell onto a home on Huron Road in McCandless. No one inside the house was hurt and the damage was minimal.

In Penn Hills, a car struck a tree that had fallen onto Allegheny River Boulevard. The road reopened before the morning rush hour. Numerous other roads across the region were closed due to fallen trees and debris.

A flood warning was also in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday for southern Westmoreland and Washington counties, as well as Fayette and Green counties.

Channel 11 News found flooded areas in Franklin Township, where one woman was left stranded on her porch.

“As the morning went on and the thunderstorms were raging, it started to just rise up. It also has a current. You can't actually walk through it,” Melissa Smoody told Channel 11 News during a phone call from her porch.

Other people living in mobile homes just off Route 18 South said flooding had occurred there before, but they were never stranded.

“I guess maybe I thought someone would come across with a boat,” Smoody said.

Channel 11 was there when the fire department arrived to check on Smoody and her neighbors, as the water began to recede.

“I figured we would have to (perform a rescue), but we got lucky and we don't,” firefighters Norm Nadalin said.

High waters and flooding were also found along Route 30 in Westmoreland County, as well as the intersection of Route 30 and Route 711 in Ligonier.

Greene and Washington counties were under a Tornado Warning Wednesday morning for about a half hour.

Severe Weather Team 11 said up to 2 inches of rain was possible for parts of the area Wednesday before rain and storms tapered off. Temperatures will fall overnight into Thursday, with snowfall possible before the weekend.

