Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lamar calls banner First Amendment right, Pittsburgh calls it 'blighted eyesore'
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
The Bayer sign is covered with a banner on June 1, 2016.

Updated less than a minute ago

Lamar Advertising Co. isn't giving up on its fight to keep an advertising banner on Mt. Washington.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based billboard firm has appealed the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment's decision uphold citations the city's Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections issued against it last year.

PLI said Lamar violated zoning regulations by failing to obtain a permit before pasting a vinyl black-and-gold Sprint banner across the huge sign that had for years been an electronic advertisement for Bayer and also a clock.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove the unauthorized sign. Late Wednesday, Lamar filed its response. Both actions were filed in the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas. Court dates have not been set.

“It's unfortunate that's Lamar and Sprint have apparently decided again to not be good corporate citizens, and have chosen instead to ignore zoning laws and hold this city hostage to a blighted eyesore on a prominent location on Mt. Washington,” Kevin Acklin, Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff said in response to Lamar's appeal.

Downtown attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Lamar, could not be reached for comment.

Lamar claims Pittsburgh for more than two years delayed action on its application to modernize the electronic sign with LED lighting, according to the appeal.

It accused Peduto and other city officials of publicly proclaiming they would not approve the application unless the city approved advertisements featured on the sign.

The company called the zoning board decision “arbitrary, capricious, unfounded, contrary to the evidence, contrary to law, replete with errors of law and politically motivated.”

“The (zoning board) intentionally and without privilege to do so, entered the (zoning board) decision for the express purpose of silencing Lamar's commercial speech in violation of its constitutional rights as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Lamar said in the appeal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.