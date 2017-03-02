Vandals hit Jewish cemetery in New York

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — The vandalism of more than a dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Rochester is being investigated by a New York hate crime task force, the third known case of a Jewish cemetery desecration in the country in the past two weeks.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he ordered the investigation at Waad Hakolel Cemetery given the wave of bomb threats that later proved hoaxes targeting Jewish community centers and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and St. Louis.

In Philadelphia, hundreds of people turned out for a Stand Against Hate rally in response to the vandalism and hate crimes around the country.

A Jewish federation says it organized the rally to “restore a sense of security and peace to our community.”

More than 100 headstones were recently discovered damaged at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. Police haven't made an arrest or determined a motive. Jewish community centers and schools in at least a dozen states were also targets of bomb threats this past week, the fifth wave since January.

At the rally, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf called the cemetery vandalism “the desecration of the values we all hold dear” and the bomb scares “threats against each and every one of us and our common humanity.”

President Trump, a Republican, has condemned the threats and attacks, although he has at times also questioned whether some perpetrators might be opponents of his seeking to link his new presidency with a rise in anti-Semitism.

Trump's election campaign last year drew support from some white nationalists and right-wing groups, despite his disavowals of them.

Besides the toppling of headstones at the Rochester cemetery, images of the dead embedded on at least half a dozen headstones had been scratched away, although it was not clear how long ago, said Karen Elam, the director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.

“It's clear vandalism,” she said after touring the cemetery on Thursday afternoon to photograph the damage. “Any vandalism of a Jewish cemetery is de facto anti-Semitism.”

Michael Phillips, president of the nonprofit organization that oversees the cemetery, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle newspaper that there was no proof the vandalization was a case of anti-Semitism, citing the smaller scale of the damage in Rochester.

About 170 headstones were knocked over in a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis recently as well.

Officials at the cemetery in Rochester did not return calls seeking comment. In 2014, vandals toppled more than 40 headstones at another Jewish cemetery near Rochester, but local police concluded the vandalism was not motivated by anti-Semitism, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.