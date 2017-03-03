Pittsburgh police arrest teen with gun stolen from Butler County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood after he ran from police and was found to have a stolen gun, authorities said.

Detectives on patrol on Lytle Street shortly after 9 p.m. noticed two people on the street near Path Way, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Officers turned around to speak with the two, and one – the 15-year-old boy – took off running, grabbing at an object in his waistband, Schaffer said.

Police followed the teenager onto Chaplain Way, where a gun fell to the gorund, Schaffer said. The boy continued running, ignoring commands to stop and get on the ground.

Officers caught up with the teen, who continued to resist arrest and attempt to escape, Schaffer said.

Police found the gun was loaded. It had been stolen in Butler County.

The teenager, who police did not identify, was taken to the Shuman Center and charged with firearms violations, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Police did not say what happened with the other person.