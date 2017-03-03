Marijuana smoke leads Pittsburgh police to heroin, guns and 3 arrests

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A whiff of marijuana smoke from a Ford Fusion and a simple traffic violation led Pittsburgh police Thursday to a cache of heroin, two guns and more marijuana, authorities said

Police officers followed the Fusion carrying a driver and two passengers from Kirkpatrick Street across the Birmingham Bridge to East Carson, where they pulled the car over because the driver failed to properly signal a turn, said Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Officers asked backseat passenger Eric Addison, 20, to step out of the vehicle. On the floor where he'd been seated was a firearm. Police also found 10 stamp bags of heroin on Addison, Schaffer said.

Front passenger Giante Hilliard, 23, initially gave police a fake name, but officers knew Hillard from an active arrest warrant pertaining to a 2016 aggravated assault, Schaffer said.

When driver Daniela Morris, 27, got out of the car, she told police there was a second gun in the glove compartment. Police also found a bag of marijuana.

All three are charged with firearms violations. Morris of the North Side is also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana traffic violations.

Addison is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Hilliard of Duquesne is charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of marijuana.