Pittsburgh Public Schools suspends teacher for viewing 'adult material' on school computer
Updated 1 hour ago
A Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher is on leave for allegedly viewing “inappropriate adult material” on a district computer during school hours, a district spokeswoman said Friday.
The Mifflin Elementary teacher was placed on leave Thursday after school officials heard the allegations, spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said.
The teacher's name has not been released.
The allegations were reported to school staff at the end of the school day, and officials plan to send a letter home with students Friday, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Parents expressed concern, according to the TV station.
“One, we weren't informed. Two, like, if he's doing that at school, what else is he doing?” Amanda Boyle, who was a son in fourth grade at the school, told WPXI. “I see the biggest problem being my child's safety because that's a compulsive behavior, and if you can't control that in public, then you shouldn't be around kids.”